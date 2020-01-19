Zacks: Analysts Expect SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of SNDE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com