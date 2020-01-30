Zacks: Analysts Expect Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tc Pipelines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.77. Tc Pipelines also reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tc Pipelines.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $55.18. 1,932,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,120,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $111,131,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tc Pipelines (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com