Zacks: Analysts Expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.25. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

Shares of TPX opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $92.33.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $197,777,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,651,059 shares of company stock worth $399,384,766 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,718,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7,273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 45,389 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

