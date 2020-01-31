Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.42. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,598,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,182,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after buying an additional 92,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 146,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. 259,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,442. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

