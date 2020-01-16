Zacks: Analysts Expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.63. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%.

TTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $429,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,458,588 shares of company stock worth $126,354,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in TTEC by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TTEC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in TTEC by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

TTEC opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. TTEC has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

