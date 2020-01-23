Zacks: Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $3.72 EPS

January 22, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report earnings per share of $3.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.66 and the highest is $3.78. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $3.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $11.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.09.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $222.00 and a one year high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 82,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

