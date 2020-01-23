Zacks: Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $3.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report earnings per share of $3.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.66 and the highest is $3.78. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $3.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $11.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.09.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $222.00 and a one year high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 82,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com