Zacks: Analysts Expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Union Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $184.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Sandler O’Neill lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of AUB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.80. 305,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $40.20.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00. Also, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $25,055.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $243,332,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $197,900,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $75,691,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $48,765,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $20,219,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com