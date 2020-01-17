Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBIV. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 102,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,620,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,434. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.03. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

