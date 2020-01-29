Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Waste Management reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

Waste Management stock opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $93.98 and a 12-month high of $121.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average is $115.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 987,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after acquiring an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,274,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,325,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

