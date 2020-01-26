Zacks: Analysts Expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. WideOpenWest posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.71 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 296,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,934. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $556.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.62. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 12,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $75,018.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,792.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

