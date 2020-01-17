Zacks: Analysts Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 563,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,422. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

