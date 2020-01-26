Zacks: Analysts Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will report sales of $25.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the highest is $30.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $33.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 498,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,406. The firm has a market cap of $400.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.55. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

