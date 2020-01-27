Zacks: Analysts Expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.07. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

Shares of ZEN traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.84. 13,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,929. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $245,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $143,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,913,637 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com