Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will post sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after buying an additional 7,061,550 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $133,113,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,394,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 147.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after buying an additional 325,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.31. 2,047,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average is $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $82.96 and a 1-year high of $143.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com