Zacks: Analysts Set $14.00 Target Price for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

BCBP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. 18,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $228.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.81. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

