Zacks: Analysts Set $17.50 Price Target for Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cadiz an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 59.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

