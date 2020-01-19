Zacks: Analysts Set $17.83 Target Price for MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $17.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MetroCity Bankshares an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MCBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company.

Shares of MCBS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.08. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

