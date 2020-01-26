Zacks: Analysts Set $20.67 Price Target for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $20.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MediciNova an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNOV shares. ValuEngine raised MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:MNOV traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,612. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $278.17 million, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,194,000 after buying an additional 326,947 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 31.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 397,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 95,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 45,126 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediciNova (MNOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com