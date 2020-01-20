Zacks: Analysts Set $20.76 Price Target for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Village Farms International’s rating score has declined by 10.8% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $20.76 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Village Farms International an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Village Farms International stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.73 million and a PE ratio of 23.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 375,161 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

