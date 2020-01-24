Zacks: Analysts Set $21.00 Target Price for Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virgin Galactic an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $42,471.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $462,000.

SPCE opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

