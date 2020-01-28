Zacks: Analysts Set $22.00 Target Price for Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV)

Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:REV opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. Revlon has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $27.93.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.90 million. Revlon’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revlon will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 12.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the second quarter valued at $459,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

