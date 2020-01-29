Zacks: Analysts Set $25.00 Price Target for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BlueLinx an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BXC stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.60.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Research analysts expect that BlueLinx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $188,139.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,018.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $378,822.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,900 shares of company stock worth $309,594. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlueLinx (BXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com