Zacks: Analysts Set $35.00 Target Price for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AAON an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AAON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 931.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 117,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,978. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69. AAON has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $53.27.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.84 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. AAON’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

