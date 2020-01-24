Zacks: Analysts Set $54.00 Price Target for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $54.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $31,463.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $139,254.42. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,720. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $390.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

