Zacks: Analysts Set $57.50 Target Price for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $57.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 89bio an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ETNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

ETNB traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $26.72. 72,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.24. 89bio has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $46.19.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($29.43). Analysts predict that 89bio will post -35.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $15,525,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 837,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,612,500.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 89bio stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,202,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.69% of 89bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

