Zacks: Analysts Set $68.00 Target Price for Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX)

Shares of Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $68.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pyxus International an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Pyxus International stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 334,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Pyxus International has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The company had revenue of $382.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 658.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 674,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pyxus International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxus International (PYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com