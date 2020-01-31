Zacks: Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Applied DNA Sciences’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Applied DNA Sciences an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

APDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.22.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

In other Applied DNA Sciences news, insider William W. Montgomery acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $393,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

