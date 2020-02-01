Zacks: Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $43.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.63) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Applied Therapeutics an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

APLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $119,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

