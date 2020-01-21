Zacks: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $39.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Arrow Financial an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.62. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $218,821 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 63.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

