Zacks: AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $49.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AZZ an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 192,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. AZZ has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com