Zacks: Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating. Banco Bradesco’s rating score has declined by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Banco Bradesco an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. 147,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

