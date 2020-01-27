Zacks: Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Given $23.25 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $23.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank7 an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BSVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the third quarter worth about $1,090,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank7 by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSVN opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.88. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

