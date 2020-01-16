Zacks: BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Zacks has also given BIO-key International an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKYI shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ BKYI opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 73.92% and a negative net margin of 186.77%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIO-key International (BKYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com