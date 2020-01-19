Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

ABM opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,784 shares of company stock worth $417,870. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $1,480,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $203,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 328.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com