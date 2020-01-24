Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.33. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Insiders have sold 549,896 shares of company stock worth $21,247,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,242 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,709,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com