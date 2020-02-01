Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.69 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $32.03. 3,968,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 28.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com