Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post $38.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.15 billion and the lowest is $37.95 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $31.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $132.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.25 billion to $133.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $156.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $154.56 billion to $159.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.67.

GOOGL stock traded down $18.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,466.17. 1,488,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,644. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market cap of $1,011.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,384.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,263.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 2,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,706,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com