Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Aurora Cannabis also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million.

ACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

ACB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 992,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,553,756. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,771,000 after acquiring an additional 522,165 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $3,205,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 247.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 203,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $736,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

