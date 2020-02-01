Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to report $136.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.72 million and the highest is $137.30 million. Banner posted sales of $134.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $557.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.12 million to $562.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $578.79 million, with estimates ranging from $573.37 million to $583.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banner.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 206,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Banner has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $64.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

In other Banner news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Banner by 19.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Banner by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

