Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

January 25, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 414.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Nomura decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

BMRN stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.35 and a beta of 1.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.13.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Earnings History and Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

