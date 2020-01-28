Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CL King began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 150,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 209,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 50,710 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 75,566 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJRI opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $773.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $54.09.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

