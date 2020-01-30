Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.62 Million

Brokerages expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post $48.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.04 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $48.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $195.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.55 million to $196.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $195.85 million, with estimates ranging from $194.16 million to $197.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCPC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com