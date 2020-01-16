Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $197,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,486 shares of company stock valued at $18,647,763. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 137.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

