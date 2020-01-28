Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Carnival posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,112. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. Carnival has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,188,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the third quarter worth $26,273,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the third quarter valued at $19,383,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 18.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,552,000 after purchasing an additional 372,271 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Carnival by 2,054.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 317,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com