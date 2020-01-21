Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07.

Several brokerages have commented on CATB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57,155 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com