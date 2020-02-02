Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will report $743.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $723.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $762.30 million. Century Communities reported sales of $651.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCS. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

CCS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 217,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.17. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,419.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com