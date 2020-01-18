Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ciena reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,666,260.00. Insiders have sold 106,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,778 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 134.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 48.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 9,277.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. Ciena has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

