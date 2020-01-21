Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.06 billion and the lowest is $11.93 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $51.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.56 billion to $51.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $52.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.52 billion to $53.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 486,558.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 330,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 330,860 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,967.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 104,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 100,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,564,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,210,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com