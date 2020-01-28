Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,883. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $83,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,136. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

