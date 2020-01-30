Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Coherent posted earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $8.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 22.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,263 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 6.1% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 337,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Coherent by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coherent by 24.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHR traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average of $153.21. Coherent has a twelve month low of $107.18 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

